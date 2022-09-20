Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,540 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,687,000 after purchasing an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,071 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. 14,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,265. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

