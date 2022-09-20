Acme United Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United Stock Up 3.5 %

Acme United stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 11,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39. Acme United has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

In related news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

