Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,475.00

Achain (ACT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $86,475.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

