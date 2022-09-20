Abyss 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $134,554.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $134,554.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

