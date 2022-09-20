abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.