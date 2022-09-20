Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Target by 26.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.