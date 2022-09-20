Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 10,805 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in FedEx by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. 134,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.30.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

