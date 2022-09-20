Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.64. 13,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

