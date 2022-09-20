Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $8.46 on Tuesday, reaching $242.80. 44,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

