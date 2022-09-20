Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. 107,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,449. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

