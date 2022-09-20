Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.10. 36,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,319. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

