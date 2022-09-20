AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.39

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 166749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

