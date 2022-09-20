A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

