A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.95

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.95 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 15362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.20.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.70. The firm has a market cap of C$503.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.
See Also
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.