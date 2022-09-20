871 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 313,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NYSE NOW opened at $425.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.