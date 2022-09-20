7,476 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 312,976 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,743,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,199,000 after purchasing an additional 336,972 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

IPG opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.