65,000 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up about 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,246. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also

