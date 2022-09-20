5,963 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,755. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

