591 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.32. 21,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

