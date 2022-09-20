5,500 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

