4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
4Front Ventures Trading Down 6.3 %
4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,726. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
