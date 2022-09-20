4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Down 6.3 %

4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,726. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.