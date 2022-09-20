423,800 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 423,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 930,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

