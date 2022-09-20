3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,383,000 after buying an additional 562,376 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 110,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,360. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

