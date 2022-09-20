38,049 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $5,202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

