360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 3.4%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.78. 7,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 915,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

