2,307 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.18. 77,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.