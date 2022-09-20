2,250 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $173.29.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

