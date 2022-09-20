20,000 Shares in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,059. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.61.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group ( OTCMKTS:AMPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. Analysts forecast that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.