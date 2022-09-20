181,011 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 105,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,666,814. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

