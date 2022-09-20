180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 919,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of ATNF stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
