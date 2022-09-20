180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 919,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ATNF stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

