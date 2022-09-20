180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,565.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,583.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $1,518.90.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TURN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.