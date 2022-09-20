180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,565.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 102 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $617.10.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Kevin Rendino acquired 1,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Kevin Rendino bought 300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,860.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 1,707 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,583.40.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Rendino acquired 956 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $5,927.20.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 249 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $1,518.90.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TURN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
