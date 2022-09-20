16,980 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
