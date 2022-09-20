16,923 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,322,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.