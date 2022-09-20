163,400 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.07% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $36,924,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,042,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $15,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 13,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,644. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

