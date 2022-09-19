Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $1,741,177.02 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zscaler Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $169.49 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

