Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $365,374.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,171.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00059194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00063114 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

