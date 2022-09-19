ZeroSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $649,491.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

