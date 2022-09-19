ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $277,823.31 and approximately $37.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00285794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00111001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.