Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $36,606.87 and approximately $192.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

