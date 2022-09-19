Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 5.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 523,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

