Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 5.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 523,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
