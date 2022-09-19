Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 2.1 %

XYL stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $136.15.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

