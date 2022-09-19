XMON (XMON) Price Down 14.9% This Week

XMON (XMON) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, XMON has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $19,951.65 or 1.03204296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

