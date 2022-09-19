WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Holdings Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WPP. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday. ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $904.29.

WPP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

