WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,611,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.12. 19,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

