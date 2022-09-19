WP Advisors LLC Sells 9,263 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 3.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. 117,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,059. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.