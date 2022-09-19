WP Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The company has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.99 and a 200 day moving average of $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

