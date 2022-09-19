WP Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

ICE stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,852. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

