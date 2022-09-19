WP Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average is $199.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

