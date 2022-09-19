WP Advisors LLC Buys 711 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.13. 4,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,272. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.52.

