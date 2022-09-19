WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $91.41. 202,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347,962. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

